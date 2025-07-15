Gone too soon! Comedian KK MWENYEWE, known for mimicking GACHAGUA dies after short illness! (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Kenya’s comedy scene is mourning the untimely loss of Zakaria Kariuki, better known as KK Mwenyewe, the gifted impersonator whose spot-on mimicry of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lit up TikTok and Instagram.

KK passed away at Kiambu Level 4 Hospital after a brief illness, leaving fans and fellow creatives heartbroken.





His satirical sketches - complete with Gachagua's signature walk, speech, and oversized suits - earned him national attention post-2022 elections.

But KK was more than just an online sensation.

While still pursuing a Computer Science degree at Kisii University, he used comedy to reflect society’s truths with courage and wit.

Among the first to eulogize him was Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who described KK as a brave young patriot and cultural voice.

“Through satire and art, Mr. KK courageously held a mirror to society… awakening, educating, and uniting,” he said.

KK collaborated with icons like Eric Omondi and even earned a nod from Martha Karua.

His bold humor bridged politics and pop culture, offering laughter and insight in equal measure.

May he Rest in peace.