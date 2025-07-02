“They took him before he ate” - Slain blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s mother recounts last moments with her son before his arrest by the police







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Eucabeth Adhiambo Ojwang, the mother of slain blogger Albert Ojwang, has emotionally recounted the final moments with her son before his arrest by police in Homa Bay County on June 7th.

Speaking at his requiem mass held at Ridgeways Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 2nd, Eucabeth recalled that officers stormed their home just as Ojwang was about to eat a meal she had prepared.

“They took my Albert just when I had prepared lunch for him.”

“He hadn’t even taken a bite of ugali.”

“When the officers arrived, he started trembling,” she said.

“I asked him what was wrong, and he told me, ‘Mum, I’ve done nothing.’”

Eucabeth lamented that the police showed no consideration for whether Ojwang had any dependents before arresting him.

“Why did they arrest my Albert?” she asked, through tears.

Ojwang had been arrested for allegedly publishing defamatory information about Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat.

Lagat, who has since stepped aside, filed a formal complaint that led to Ojwang’s arrest and transfer to Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Ojwang died in police custody under mysterious circumstances on June 8th.

Initially, police said Ojwang succumbed to self-inflicted injuries while in custody.

However, an autopsy revealed that he was tortured and strangled prompting an apology from IG Kanja.

Investigations have since implicated several officers, including Police Constable James Mukhwana, who claimed that Ojwang was tortured by fellow remandees under orders from top officers.

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) is probing the incident, which has sparked public outrage and legal proceedings.

Ojwang, who is survived by his wife and son, will be buried on Friday, July 4th, in Homa Bay.

The Kenyan DAILY POST