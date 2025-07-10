These two thugs tried to rob a LADY in public in Nairobi but regretted immediately - They didn’t see this coming! (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - In a classic twist of fate, a viral skit captures the moment two thugs learn the hard way that not every woman is an easy target.

The video shows two men approaching a lady walking alone, seemingly lost in her phone.

Just as they pounce, she pulls out what appears to be a gun - instantly flipping the script.

The would-be robbers freeze, immediately apologizing and backing away in fear.

In a bold move, the lady even offers them her phone, which they nervously decline, realizing they’re no longer in control.

Though staged, the skit delivers a strong message: some women are more than capable of defending themselves.

It’s a cheeky yet empowering reminder that predators don’t always have the upper hand - and sometimes, the hunter becomes the hunted.

Watch the video.

2 thugs, 1 lady...... What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/6KfGvyT9pJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025

