These two thugs tried to rob a LADY in public in Nairobi but regretted immediately - They didn’t see this coming! (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 10, 2025 - In a classic twist of fate, a viral skit captures the moment two thugs learn the hard way that not every woman is an easy target.
The video shows two men approaching a lady walking alone,
seemingly lost in her phone.
Just as they pounce, she pulls out what appears to be a gun
- instantly flipping the script.
The would-be robbers freeze, immediately apologizing and
backing away in fear.
In a bold move, the lady even offers them her phone, which
they nervously decline, realizing they’re no longer in control.
Though staged, the skit delivers a strong message: some
women are more than capable of defending themselves.
It’s a cheeky yet empowering reminder that predators don’t
always have the upper hand - and sometimes, the hunter becomes the hunted.
Watch the video.
2 thugs, 1 lady...... What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/6KfGvyT9pJ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025
