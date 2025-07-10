Did this cunning LADY hire goons to help her ‘discipline’ her boyfriend? Ogopa Wanawake (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Women are often celebrated for their kindness and nurturing demeanor but they can be unexpectedly ruthless.
A viral video making waves online hilariously captures just
how cunning some women can be when scorned.
In the clip, a young couple is seen walking hand in hand,
looking like couple goals.
But suddenly, a group of ‘goons’ emerges and coverers the
boyfriend’s face with a leso in what looks like a robbery attempt.
Shockingly, the girlfriend seizes the moment - landing swift
kicks and punches on her unsuspecting boyfriend, leaving him floored.
As the “attackers” flee, the girlfriend switches gears,
acting stunned and pretending to have been a victim too - clutching her head
and offering fake concern as they continue on their way.
While this is a skit, the creativity and twist has struck a
chord with netizens - especially men, many of whom are now jokingly reminding
themselves to “fear women” just a little more each day.
Watch the video.
Did she pay them for this? pic.twitter.com/K6naukcu7h— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025
