Did this cunning LADY hire goons to help her ‘discipline’ her boyfriend? Ogopa Wanawake (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Women are often celebrated for their kindness and nurturing demeanor but they can be unexpectedly ruthless.

A viral video making waves online hilariously captures just how cunning some women can be when scorned.

In the clip, a young couple is seen walking hand in hand, looking like couple goals.

But suddenly, a group of ‘goons’ emerges and coverers the boyfriend’s face with a leso in what looks like a robbery attempt.

Shockingly, the girlfriend seizes the moment - landing swift kicks and punches on her unsuspecting boyfriend, leaving him floored.

As the “attackers” flee, the girlfriend switches gears, acting stunned and pretending to have been a victim too - clutching her head and offering fake concern as they continue on their way.

While this is a skit, the creativity and twist has struck a chord with netizens - especially men, many of whom are now jokingly reminding themselves to “fear women” just a little more each day.

Did she pay them for this? pic.twitter.com/K6naukcu7h — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025

