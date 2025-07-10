Look at Her Now! Latest PHOTO of once-sassy singer AMANI leaves fans shocked - She’s almost unrecognizable







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Once the queen of Kenyan R&B, Amani, real name Cecilia Wairimu, who once ruled the airwaves and gave men sleepless nights with her beauty and sultry vocals, has resurfaced online in a latest photo that has left fans in shock.

The photo, which shows the once-glamorous singer looking modest and almost unrecognizable, has sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

Clad in simple attire, Amani’s transformation is a far cry from the high-energy, fashion-forward persona she was known for in the 2000s.

The former hitmaker, known for songs like “Bad Boy”, “Missing My Baby”, and “Tonight”, stepped away from the limelight several years ago after giving her life to Christ.





The Kenyan DAILY POST