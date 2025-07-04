The young KIKUYU single mother who got married to a MUBABA shares more PHOTOs - He accepted her kid as his own (LOOK)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Love truly knows no bounds, and a young Kikuyu single mother is living proof.

The young woman has become the talk of the social media after sharing heartwarming photos of her and her older husband, fondly referred to online as a “Mubaba”.

Her husband, who is old enough to be her father, has embraced her child from a previous relationship.

She’s now become an unexpected online inspiration, especially to other single mothers who often face harsh judgment when it comes to love and relationships.

The unexpected love story has also sparked widespread debate and admiration, with thousands praising the couple for defying societal norms.

As more photos circulate showing the trio-mother, child, and husband - enjoying good moments together, the message is loud and clear: True love sees beyond age, status, or pasts.















The Kenya DAILY POST