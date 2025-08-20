Man confronts ex-wife for having kids with other men while they were married and her response has stunned netizens – “Fear Women’ (SCREENSHOT)





Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a leaked screenshot of a conversation between a man and his ex-wife took a jaw-dropping turn.

In the chat, the woman reached out, reminiscing about their once “happy family” and wondering what went wrong.

The man, however, wasted no time explaining why their marriage collapsed.

He claimed she had multiple affairs with neighbors and even alleged that their two children were “carbon copies” of the said men, whom he boldly named.

Shockingly, instead of denying the accusations, the ex-wife casually replied: “Watoto ni wa majirani but mimi ni wako.”

Translation: “The kids may belong to the neighbors, but I’m still yours.”

Netizens have dubbed it the height of audacity, with many joking that this is exactly why men are advised to dedicate daily time to “fear women.”

See the screenshot below.



