Kenyan LADY reveals how she found out her boyfriend is cheating and shares explosive text messages - Ogopa Wanaume







Friday, July 4, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has set social media ablaze after exposing her unfaithful boyfriend, complete with screenshots of incriminating text messages.

The lady snooped through her now ex-boyfriend’s phone, only to stumble upon a disturbing chat between him and one of his close friends.

In the conversation, the man shamelessly bragged about bringing different ladies into his apartment while his girlfriend was away.

“I have brought 5 different ladies to my house this week. I want to reform,” he wrote in one of the messages and laughed about it.

The lady, clearly shaken by the discovery, ended their relationship.

Check out the text messages.