Female lawyer and expert in ‘marital bed affairs’ slams women who deny husbands ‘mechi’ to prove a point in viral post - ‘Our marriages must work’

Friday, July 4, 2025 - A lawyer and mother of two has lit up social media with a refreshingly bold take on marriage and intimacy.
In a candid Facebook post, the lawyer by the name Stella
Justice, revealed that since tying the knot, her husband has never had to beg
for ‘mechi’ - not once.
“I'm not just a wife,” Stella wrote, “I'm a full-time
ministry worker in the Department of Marital Bed Affairs.”
Her post challenges the common notion of using intimacy as
leverage in relationships.
“This idea of starving your man to prove a point? My dear,
it's outdated,” she declared.
Stella’s unapologetic confidence has sparked a lively
conversation online, with many praising her for promoting open, healthy marital
dynamics.
She ended with a call to action: “Men, be content with your wives. Our marriages must work.”
