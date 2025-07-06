The secret is out! Kenyan Tiktoker NJOKI MURILA gives men ‘bedroom tips’ - ‘Tunapenda mkifanya hivi….ako ka feeling my friend...” (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Kenyan TikTok sensation, Njoki Murira, has caused a stir online after sharing some cheeky advice for men.

In the short video doing rounds online, the curvy content creator - famous for her bold village dance clips and confident energy - claimed that most women enjoy when their men sleep next to them bilaz.

She went on to suggest a few body parts women appreciate being touched after intimacy.

Her candid take sparked a flurry of reactions, with many men applauding her honesty and thanking her for the tips.

Others, however, dismissed the video as classic clout-chasing.

Whether helpful or controversial, Njoki’s unfiltered content keeps fans locked in - and proves she’s not afraid to say what others won’t.

Watch the video.

Tunapenda mkifanya hivi…. ako ka feeling my friend pic.twitter.com/xIvo2ttc9Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025