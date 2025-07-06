The secret is out! Kenyan Tiktoker NJOKI MURILA gives men ‘bedroom tips’ - ‘Tunapenda mkifanya hivi….ako ka feeling my friend...” (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Kenyan TikTok sensation, Njoki Murira, has caused a stir online after sharing some cheeky advice for men.
In the short video doing rounds online, the curvy content
creator - famous for her bold village dance clips and confident energy - claimed
that most women enjoy when their men sleep next to them bilaz.
She went on to suggest a few body parts women appreciate
being touched after intimacy.
Her candid take sparked a flurry of reactions, with many men
applauding her honesty and thanking her for the tips.
Others, however, dismissed the video as classic
clout-chasing.
Whether helpful or controversial, Njoki’s unfiltered content
keeps fans locked in - and proves she’s not afraid to say what others won’t.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Tunapenda mkifanya hivi…. ako ka feeling my friend pic.twitter.com/xIvo2ttc9Y— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025
0 Comments