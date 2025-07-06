Cheeky LADY sparks reactions with hilarious take on women who shame men with ‘small chargers’ (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - The age-old debate on whether size matters has taken a hilarious twist, thanks to a cheeky lady whose philosophical spin has the internet buzzing.

In a viral video, she playfully poses a question: “If you insert a charger into a phone and it doesn’t vibrate, what’s the problem - is it the phone or the charger?”

Her witty analogy has sparked a flurry of reactions, with netizens diving into the comments with wild, funny, and surprisingly deep takes.

Whether satire or truth, her boldness has definitely hit the sweet spot - pun intended.

Watch the video.

Women who shame men with ‘small chargers’ pic.twitter.com/tq6b3EvMEL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025