Hips Don’t Lie! Petite slay queen dressed to impress wows netizens with hypnotic dance in viral video (WATCH)







Sunday, July 6, 2025 - This video of a petite slay queen showing off her flawless waist-whining skills has left netizens hooked.

Rocking a curve-hugging miniskirt, she moves effortlessly to a popular dancehall track, and she kills it.

Her smooth, confident moves have left netizens mesmerized with some begging for more.

Some fans are hyping her bold energy, while others joke she could give Shakira, the Colombian pop star a run for her money.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST