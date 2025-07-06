The moment the Presidential Escort vehicle that killed two people during RUTO’s visit to Embu was torched by locals (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Chaos erupted in Embu County on Sunday following a tragic road accident involving a Presidential Escort vehicle that knocked down and killed two people during President William Ruto’s visit to the region.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the victims was a well-known boda boda rider, sparking outrage from the locals.

Moments after the incident, emotions flared as angry residents and boda boda riders mobilized quickly to the scene.

In a dramatic escalation, the crowd overpowered police officers, pelted the vehicle with stones, and eventually set it ablaze.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment the high-powered escort vehicle was engulfed in flames, as residents shouted in protest.

The incident has ignited public debate on social media, with many Kenyans questioning the conduct and impunity often associated with VIP convoys.

The moment the Presidential Escort vehicle that killed two people during RUTO’s visit to Embu was torched by locals pic.twitter.com/LWXNrWZnGt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST