President RUTO exposed! Whistleblower reveals the “fake project” he is set to launch on Tuesday (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - President William Ruto is facing a fresh wave of public backlash following a viral video and whistleblower claims alleging that he is preparing to launch a “fake” development project at the Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) headquarters in Nairobi this coming Tuesday.

The whistleblower has revealed that the event is nothing more than a public relations stunt meant to deceive the public into believing that operations have resumed at the long-dormant KPCU facility.

The video clip, widely circulated online, shows workers hurriedly erecting a freshly painted gate and cleaning up the surrounding area, but inside the building, it reportedly tells a different story.

“None of the machines at the KPCU building are operational. In fact, all of them were sold off at throwaway prices. The facility is now virtually empty,” the whistleblower claims.

The revelations have sparked public outrage, with many Kenyans accusing the Kenya Kwanza administration of stage-managing projects purely for optics.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST