Tafuta Bibi - The moment OSCAR SUDI dressed down MACDONALD MARIGA in front of mourners at his mother’s burial (VIDEO)







An unexpected moment unfolded during the burial of MacDonald Mariga's mother when outspoken Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, took the microphone and publicly advised Mariga to get married.

In a video that has since gone viral, Sudi, known for his blunt and often controversial remarks, turned the solemn event into an impromptu lecture.

Speaking directly to Mariga, he urged him to “settle down and find a wife”, drawing comparisons to his younger brother, Victor Wanyama, who attended the funeral with his wife by his side.

Speaking in Swahili, Sudi said: "Uko na nyumba na pesa ya chakula, kwani kazi kidogo ya kuleta bibi ndio inakusumbua. Wanaume muache kuwa na watoto kama panadol, mimi niko na kumi na!"





Sudi’s remarks caught many mourners off guard, triggering a mix of laughter and visible discomfort.

Cameras captured a stunned Mariga trying to stay composed as the outspoken MP continued his unexpected address.

Mariga, a former football sensation, and UDA Party politician, has long kept his personal life private.

Despite frequent speculation about his romantic relationships, he remains publicly unmarried and has rarely addressed such matters.

Watch the video.

Tafuta Bibi - The moment OSCAR SUDI dressed down MACDONALD MARIGA in front of mourners at his mother’s burial pic.twitter.com/HEvlgDMa13 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025

