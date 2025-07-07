The moment alleged state-sponsored goons attacked 2 journalists, stole a laptop and phones after raiding KHRC offices during a press briefing (VIDEO)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - Two journalists were violently attacked and robbed by alleged State-sponsored goons during a press conference convened by Kenyan mothers demanding justice over arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings during ongoing protests at the Kenya Human Rights Commission offices.

CCTV footage captured the faces of the ruthless goons, showing them attacking the journalists and stealing their phones and a laptop, before walking away.

The commission had organized the press conference at their offices along Gitanga Road when the goons invaded.

This sent those present scampering for their safety, and some, including the journalists, were robbed in the confusion.

Watch the footage.

The moment alleged state-sponsored goons attacked 2 journalists, stole a laptop and phones after raiding KHRC offices during a press briefing pic.twitter.com/yj6K8KbIsi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

