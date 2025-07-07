





Monday, July 7, 2025 - A new video has surfaced online, capturing the exact moment a vehicle from President William Ruto’s convoy was involved in a fatal road accident in Embu that claimed two lives, sparking outrage and exposing what appears to be a failed cover-up attempt by State House operatives.

The footage, recorded by a bystander using a smartphone, shows a speeding SUV, widely believed to be part of the presidential escort fleet, slamming into a boda boda rider and his female passenger, killing both on the spot.

Despite the severity of the incident, initial reports from State House were vague and dismissive, with officials denying the vehicle was part of the President’s convoy.

However, the video evidence tells a different story, clearly identifying the SUV as part of Ruto’s security entourage, moving in formation with other convoy vehicles.

New video shows the moment RUTO’s convoy vehicle killed two people in Embu - State House cover-up flops badly pic.twitter.com/pHMIpNBhUM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST