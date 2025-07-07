Heartbreaking VIDEO!! Terrified LADY cries as rogue plainclothes officers fire live bullets into homes in Ngong







Monday, July 7, 2025 - A deeply disturbing video has emerged from Ngong showing a terrified lady crying uncontrollably as rogue plainclothes officers fire live bullets into residential houses, sparking outrage over police brutality and unchecked use of force during the ongoing Saba Saba demos.

The clip, recorded on a mobile phone, shows the lady hiding behind a wall inside a house, sobbing in fear as gunshots ring out outside.

In the background, men alleged to be undercover security agents, are seen firing indiscriminately into residential buildings, putting the lives of the locals at risk.

Eyewitnesses in Ngong report that these rogue operatives arrived in unmarked Subarus and started unleashing terror on the locals.

Watch the video.

Lady cries as rogue plainclothes officers fire live bullets into homes in Ngong pic.twitter.com/sURKeqXZEM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST