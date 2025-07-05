The dramatic moment Nairobi City Council fire brigade officials were chased away by furious residents in Chokaa for arriving late to put out fire (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Chaos erupted on Saturday afternoon in Chokaa along Kangundo Road after Nairobi City County fire brigade officials were chased away by furious residents for arriving long after a massive fire had already razed several structures in the area.

The inferno, which broke out in one of the densely populated informal sections of the neighborhood, spread rapidly through makeshift homes and small businesses, destroying property worth hundreds of thousands of shillings.

The residents battled the flames with the limited resources they had at hand.

Through sheer community effort, they were able to contain and eventually extinguish most of the blaze before the county fire engines could reach the scene.

But when the Nairobi fire brigade finally arrived, over an hour after distress calls were reportedly made, residents erupted in outrage and chased them away.

Watch the video.

The dramatic moment Nairobi City Council fire brigade officials were chased away by furious residents in Chokaa for arriving late to put out fire pic.twitter.com/XHXRIRTeUy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 5, 2025

