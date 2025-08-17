Marking Territory! Lawyer STEVE OGOLLA’s new lover, IVY, shares more playful moments with him - He looks happier than ever (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - City lawyer Steve Ogolla is clearly living his best life with his stunning new girlfriend, Ivy Balone.

The melanin beauty, who has been turning heads online, shared more photos of the two goofing around, and from the look on Steve’s face, he has never looked this genuinely happy.

In the photos, Steve and Ivy are seen taking selfies inside his car, enjoying a relaxed drive together.

Unlike the drama-filled days with his estranged wife Cebbie Koks, Steve seems completely at peace and overjoyed in Ivy’s company.

The beautiful lady is leaving no room for doubt as she marks her territory, showing the world that the flamboyant lawyer is taken and glowing in love.

See photos.

