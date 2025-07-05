VIDEO captures police protecting armed goons who attacked opposition politicians in Bungoma - They were singing war songs







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - A disturbing video that has surfaced online appears to show uniformed police officers offering protection to a group of armed goons who launched a brazen attack on opposition politicians in Bungoma County.

The footage captures the goons singing war songs and chanting political slogans as they barricade a road.

Shockingly, police officers at the scene can be seen standing by passively, and in some moments, appearing to shield the attackers rather than intervening.

Reports indicate the goons had been hired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to attack the opposition politicians during their tour of Bungoma.

Watch the video.

Wetangula’s goons were protected by the police when they attacked the convoy of opposition leaders at Chwele. This regime has become completely rogue. pic.twitter.com/r4gilqCTzs — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) July 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST