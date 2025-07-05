MUSEVENI’s son and Uganda’s military chief MUHOOZI KAINERUGABA mocks Kenya’s Haiti mission - “It would take us a month to capture Port-au-Prince”







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - President Museveni’s son, who is also Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has launched a scathing critique of Kenya’s involvement in the ongoing Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Muhoozi claimed that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will succeed in restoring order in Haiti - a task he alleges Kenya has failed to deliver.

“It would take us one month to capture Port-au-Prince,” Muhoozi wrote, referring to the Haitian capital currently under siege by armed gangs.

He suggested that Uganda is prepared to "rescue" their Kenyan counterparts and invited the United Nations to consider replacing Kenya with Uganda in leading the mission.

“The Kenyans have failed after nearly two years... that’s what we expected. The UN is welcome to offer us favourable terms,” he added.

His remarks come as the UN expresses concern over worsening security in Haiti.

Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the MSS mission’s gains may be short-lived without sufficient support.

President Ruto deployed 800 police officers to Haiti in May to assist the Haitian National Police in regaining control from criminal gangs.

On June 27th, the MSS marked its first anniversary, highlighting progress in reclaiming key public institutions in Port-au-Prince.

Muhoozi is no stranger to controversy.

In 2022, he sparked outrage by suggesting that the Ugandan military (UPDF) could capture Nairobi in two weeks - comments that forced a diplomatic apology from Uganda’s leadership.