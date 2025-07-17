Tears loading - Netizens react to a PHOTO of a Kenyan couple looking gloomy during their traditional wedding ceremony







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A photo of a Kenyan couple taken during their traditional wedding has gone viral and sparked hilarious reactions from netizens.

The photo, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, shows the bride and groom standing side by side with visibly gloomy expressions, an unusual sight for what is typically a joyous occasion.

Kenyans online were quick to comment, with many speculating about the story behind the couple’s gloomy mood.

Some joked that the couple might have been forced into the union, while others imagined intense family pressure or unresolved issues weighing on them.

See the photo.





