Flashback! How SILAS JAKAKIMBA landed in style at his wedding, only for his marriage to crumble after 4 years - Read his full statement announcing divorce







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Flamboyant city lawyer and Raila Odinga's former aide, Silas Jakakimba, and his wife, Florence Adhiambo, have publicly announced their separation in a joint statement.

The couple, who had been married for four years, described the decision as difficult but one that was made after careful consideration and much reflection.

They emphasised that the decision to part ways was reached mutually and respectfully, with the full support and guidance of their innermost families and spiritual leaders.





Jakakimba’s divorce has sparked reactions on social media, with Kenyans from all walks of life airing their opinions.

Azimio former ICT chief, George Njoroge, threw jabs at Jakakimba for displaying opulence on his wedding, only for his marriage to crumble.

“He flew in bloggers, landed choppers, hired PR, paraded his bride like a trophy and threw a wedding fit for a president only to draft a breakup letter like a government circular. This is what happens when men mistake a wedding for an achievement,” he wrote.