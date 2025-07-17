‘They are looking for a God fearing man to marry them” - PHOTOs of BAHATI wearing DIANA’s clothes spark wild reactions! (LOOK)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Controversial singer Bahati is once again trending - and not for his music.

The former gospel artist is facing backlash after sharing photos of himself dressed in his wife, Diana Marua’s clothes.

In the viral images, Bahati is seen wearing a bright orange biker short paired with a matching backless top, completing the bold look with Diana’s high heels.

The outfit has sent social media into overdrive, with many netizens roasting the singer for the bizarre fashion choice.





While fans are used to Bahati pulling stunts - often right before dropping a new song - this time, the reaction has been less than forgiving.

Online users didn’t hold back, calling it desperate and attention-seeking.