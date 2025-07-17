‘They are looking for a God fearing man to marry them” - PHOTOs of BAHATI wearing DIANA’s clothes spark wild reactions! (LOOK)

Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Controversial singer Bahati is once again trending - and not for his music.
The former gospel artist is facing backlash after sharing
photos of himself dressed in his wife, Diana Marua’s clothes.
In the viral images, Bahati is seen wearing a bright orange
biker short paired with a matching backless top, completing the bold look with
Diana’s high heels.
The outfit has sent social media into overdrive, with many netizens roasting the singer for the bizarre fashion choice.
While fans are used to Bahati pulling stunts - often right
before dropping a new song - this time, the reaction has been less than
forgiving.
Online users didn’t hold back, calling it desperate and
attention-seeking.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
