Drama at the burial of VICTOR WANYAMA’s mother as uncle laments neglect!! “They have never helped me despite standing with them when they had nothing!” (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A sombre burial ceremony for the late mother of football star, Victor Wanyama, turned dramatic after a family member publicly accused the Wanyama family of neglect and betrayal.
The emotional outburst came from a man introduced as
the uncle to the Wanyama brothers, who stunned mourners with a bitter
speech accusing the family of abandoning him despite his support during
their humble beginnings.
“I stood with them when they had nothing… today
they’ve all forgotten me,” the uncle said, his voice quivering with
emotion.
According to the man, Wanyama siblings turned their backs on
him after they became successful.
The man spoke uninterrupted for several minutes, claiming he
had not received any financial support from the family, even as they rose to
international fame and fortune.
“When their mother was struggling, I was there. When
they had no food, I was there. But I have never benefited from this family,” he
lamented.
Watch the video.
