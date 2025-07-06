Drama at the burial of VICTOR WANYAMA’s mother as uncle laments neglect!! “They have never helped me despite standing with them when they had nothing!” (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A sombre burial ceremony for the late mother of football star, Victor Wanyama, turned dramatic after a family member publicly accused the Wanyama family of neglect and betrayal.

The emotional outburst came from a man introduced as the uncle to the Wanyama brothers, who stunned mourners with a bitter speech accusing the family of abandoning him despite his support during their humble beginnings.

“I stood with them when they had nothing… today they’ve all forgotten me,” the uncle said, his voice quivering with emotion.

According to the man, Wanyama siblings turned their backs on him after they became successful.

The man spoke uninterrupted for several minutes, claiming he had not received any financial support from the family, even as they rose to international fame and fortune.

“When their mother was struggling, I was there. When they had no food, I was there. But I have never benefited from this family,” he lamented.

Watch the video.

