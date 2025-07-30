Some people are just cheeky! See what his elderly man has been doing in parks







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - An elderly man has reportedly been banned from a local park after being caught using a makeshift orange-launching device to target unsuspecting teenagers.

According to a public poster titled “Important Notice to Park Visitors”, the man was observed entering the park with a backpack stuffed with oranges and a mechanical device impoverished to fire them at high speed.

His strange mission? Enforce an imaginary law by yelling “No Teens In The Park!” as he pelted young visitors with oranges.

The notice, which has now gone viral online, even includes portraits of the teenage victims, complete with their names and future aspirations.

See the notice.





The Kenyan DAILY POST