Senate Speaker AMASON KINGI’s girlfriend, HAENTEL WANJIRU, spotted living large at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Singapore - A room costs Ksh 107,000 per night (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Senate Speaker Amason Kingi’s socialite girlfriend, the stunning Haentel Wanjiru, has set tongues wagging online after sharing photos enjoying the soft life at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Millenia, in Singapore.

Photos shared on her Instagram account show Haentel unwinding in style at the 5-star hotel, known for its panoramic skyline views, lavish spa treatments, and world-class service.

According to current rates, a night at the high-end hotel goes for approximately Ksh 107,000, depending on the suite and season.

She shared the photos and captioned them, “In my own world.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST