MADNESS! See how Kenyan rapper, DYANA CODS, left Zetech University students salivating with her crazy antics while performing (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Kenyan rapper Dyana Cods is trending after pulling a wild stunt during her performance at Zetech University.

The 23-year-old star, known for her viral hit Set It featuring Ajay of Buruklyn Boyz, left fans stunned with her bold stage antics.

Rocking a revealing outfit, Dyana went all out, sending male fans into a frenzy.

A video of the performance has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions - some praising her energy, others criticizing her for taking things too far.

Watch the video.

DYANA CODS left Zetech University students salivating with her crazy antics pic.twitter.com/uQ5LW0UfZC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2025

