MADNESS! See how Kenyan rapper, DYANA CODS, left Zetech University students salivating with her crazy antics while performing (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Kenyan rapper Dyana Cods is trending after pulling a wild stunt during her performance at Zetech University.
The 23-year-old star, known for her viral hit Set It
featuring Ajay of Buruklyn Boyz, left fans stunned with her bold stage
antics.
Rocking a revealing outfit, Dyana went all out, sending male
fans into a frenzy.
A video of the performance has gone viral, sparking mixed
reactions - some praising her energy, others criticizing her for taking things
too far.
Watch the video.
DYANA CODS left Zetech University students salivating with her crazy antics pic.twitter.com/uQ5LW0UfZC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
