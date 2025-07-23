SUDI’s side chick, MERCY MASAI, visits her parents in her pricey 2023 Rav4 as rumours of the wealthy MP sponsoring her lavish lifestyle swirl online







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Mercy Masai, the alleged side chick of outspoken Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has sparked fresh online chatter after being spotted visiting her parents in a brand-new 2023 Toyota Rav4.

The flashy vehicle, which boasts a market price of over Ksh 4 million, has raised eyebrows, with many questioning how the young woman affords such a high-end lifestyle.

Online users were quick to link the luxury SUV to the wealthy legislator, who has long been accused of using his deep pockets to fund the lifestyles of several young women linked to him.

Mercy has not held formal employment recently, fueling speculation that her sudden wealth is courtesy of a powerful sponsor, rumoured to be MP Sudi himself.

See the photo.

