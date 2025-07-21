Smashed Windows! President RUTO’s son’s flashy multi-million matatu vandalized - Taken back to the garage (VIDEO)







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Barely a week after it hit the streets with blaring music, flashy LED lights, and custom graffiti, President William Ruto’s son’s new matatu has already been vandalized, forcing it to be taken back to the garage for repairs.

The matatu, reportedly worth millions of shillings, had drawn massive attention online and on the ground, with Kenyans praising its sleek design and luxurious fittings.

Branded with street-culture themes and top-tier sound systems, it quickly became the latest jewel of Nairobi’s matatu culture.

But over the weekend, things took a dramatic turn.

According to sources within the Eastlands matatu network, the matatu’s windows were smashed by unknown individuals, in what is suspected to be a case of sabotage by a rival crew jealous of the spotlight the vehicle was receiving.

A viral video making rounds on social media shows the matatu parked inside a garage, with visible damage to its windows.

Despite the setback, insiders say the matatu will be back on the road by Tuesday, fully restored.

Watch the video.

President RUTO’s son, GEORGE RUTO’s flashy multi-million matatu vandalized pic.twitter.com/e3gDHgp9RM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 21, 2025

