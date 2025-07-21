JEFF KOINANGE opens up on his first marriage with a flight attendant that lasted seven years - “It was tough”







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan media personality, Jeff Koinange, has given fans a rare glimpse into his personal life during an intimate interview on Convo.

Known for his iconic catchphrase "Oh my!" and commanding presence, Jeff has long kept his private life under wraps - until now.

In the candid interview, Jeff opened up about his first marriage while living in New York.

“I was married for seven years - seven good years,” he said warmly.

“She was a flight attendant, so she was away a lot, and I was in school and later working at the networks.”

Despite a strong start, the relationship eventually faltered.

“You fall out of love, things happen. It was tough,” he admitted.

However, the two remain on good terms.

“She lives in Florida now, but we keep in touch. It’s been a few years since we saw each other, though.”

The conversation shifted to Jeff’s present life with Shaila, his long-time partner and mother of his child.

When asked if he's still married, Jeff replied simply, “Yes, I am,” while maintaining his boundary on privacy:

“This part of me is so public… if there’s anything I can keep a little private, that’s it.”

Previously, Jeff opened up about the emotional struggle he and his current wife, Shaila, faced on their journey to parenthood.

He revealed that they tried to have a child for over a decade, facing heartbreaking disappointments along the way.

Eventually, they turned to IVF, and after years of waiting, they were blessed with their son - an experience he described as deeply humbling and one of the greatest joys of his life.