Slay Queen police officer mocks Kenyans on TikTok and regrets immediately - See how angry Kenyans roasted her mercilessly!

Friday, July 4, 2025 – The relationship between Kenyans and the police appears to have deteriorated severely following a string of disturbing incidents involving excessive force - and, in some cases, fatal outcomes.
Recent cases include the death of blogger and teacher,
Albert Ojwang, who died after being tortured in police custody, and Boniface
Kariuki, who was fatally shot while selling masks during anti-police brutality
protests.
A female police officer who couldn’t read the mood of
Kenyans is on the receiving end and mocking Kenyans online.
In a post on Tiktok, she hoped “neither” of those who
dislike police officers would apply during the upcoming recruitment drive.
Her post backfired, as Kenyans flooded the comments to
correct her grammar and criticize the minimal academic requirements for joining
the police service, underscoring growing public frustration and eroding
confidence in law enforcement.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
