Slay Queen police officer mocks Kenyans on TikTok and regrets immediately - See how angry Kenyans roasted her mercilessly!







Friday, July 4, 2025 – The relationship between Kenyans and the police appears to have deteriorated severely following a string of disturbing incidents involving excessive force - and, in some cases, fatal outcomes.

Recent cases include the death of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang, who died after being tortured in police custody, and Boniface Kariuki, who was fatally shot while selling masks during anti-police brutality protests.

A female police officer who couldn’t read the mood of Kenyans is on the receiving end and mocking Kenyans online.

In a post on Tiktok, she hoped “neither” of those who dislike police officers would apply during the upcoming recruitment drive.

Her post backfired, as Kenyans flooded the comments to correct her grammar and criticize the minimal academic requirements for joining the police service, underscoring growing public frustration and eroding confidence in law enforcement.