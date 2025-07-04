Bold Daylight Robbery in Kilimani!! CCTV captures Sulwe FM Presenter, DIANA MAKOKHA, being robbed by motorbike-riding thugs outside Royal Media Services gate (VIDEO)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Sulwe FM presenter, Diana Makokha, fell victim to a broad daylight phone snatching incident, just steps away from the Royal Media Services (RMS) gate.

The radio personality, fresh from completing her morning shift, shared the harrowing experience in a detailed social media post.

“It was around 11:30 a.m. I had just stepped out of the gate, hoping to catch a ride to town after my shift,” she wrote. “I saw a motorbike pass by carrying a passenger. Nothing unusual. It’s Nairobi, people mind their business.”

But in this case, she was the business.

Within seconds, and before her ordered Uber could arrive, the motorbike reappeared and in a flash, the passenger snatched her Samsung smartphone and the motorbike sped off.

“I got confused. I didn’t even scream. I just stood there. It happened so fast - I didn’t hear a thing,’’ she recalled.

What makes this incident more alarming is how close it occurred next to a major media house, a location most would assume is under some level of security surveillance.

According to her, she was “just three steps away” from the RMS gate when the theft happened.

She rushed to Kilimani Police Station to report the incident.

To her surprise, the officers at the report desk informed her that this wasn’t an isolated case.

“They told me they had recorded about five similar incidents in just that weekend alone - one of them right outside their own gate,” she said.

The victim also attached CCTV footage and photos of the suspects.

The thief seated at the back of the bike has his face clearly visible, and the motorbike’s number plate is captured - though there’s uncertainty about its authenticity.