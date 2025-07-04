A mother cries for justice after Dr. JAMES IKONYA, a senior doctor at Samburu County Referral Hospital, did the unthinkable to her teenage daughter - He is being protected by the police





Friday, July 4, 2025 - Purity, a devastated mother from Maralal, is seeking justice after Dr. James Ikonya, a 53 year-old Senior Doctor at Samburu County Referral Hospital, did the unthinkable to her teenage daughter.

Purity claims she has proof of the doctor calling her to beg for forgiveness, a conversation she recorded.

Yet, instead of swift justice, she claims the police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) are dragging their feet.

She has now taken to social media to publicize the case, hoping to get justice for her daughter.