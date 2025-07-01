Slay Mama at the Kibanda! Stylish ‘Mama Samaki’ from Nairobi’s Eastlands wins hearts online with her fashion and hustle (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - A fashionable “mama samaki” operating a roadside kibanda in Nairobi’s Eastlands has become an internet sensation after videos of her serving customers while dressed to impress went viral.

Unlike the typical image of fish vendors, this confident lady stands out with her trendy outfits, flawless makeup, and a commanding presence, proving that style and hustle can go hand in hand.

In the videos, she’s seen busy preparing fish while rocking body-hugging dresses that flaunt her curves.

Netizens have flooded the comment sections with praise and admiration, with many calling her the “slay mama of the fish market”.

Some even joked, “I don’t know if I’m going there for fish or fashion tips!”

One thing’s clear: this mama samaki is redefining what it means to hustle in style.

Watch videos.

Stylish ‘Mama Samaki’ from Nairobi’s Eastlands wins hearts online with her fashion and hustle pic.twitter.com/7seDOfevU1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2025

Stylish ‘Mama Samaki’ from Nairobi’s Eastlands wins hearts online with her fashion and hustle pic.twitter.com/C9S5ZNaGtw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2025

Stylish ‘Mama Samaki’ from Nairobi’s Eastlands wins hearts online with her fashion and hustle pic.twitter.com/eXn8Anwc7s — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST