SIMON KABU responds to his estranged wife’s claims that he is having a romantic affair with his daughter, MAUREEN







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Controversial city businessman and Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, has broken his silence after his estranged wife, Sarah Mtalii, accused him of having a romantic relationship with his daughter, Maureen Kabu.

Sarah, in an explosive court filing, claimed that Maureen and Simon were living as husband and wife, further claiming that she has been pretending to be Simon’s daughter.

Sarah further alleged that she knew Maureen for the first time in 2022 when her relationship with Simon became shaky, accusing her of being a key player in her failed marriage.

In a sharp rebuttal, Simon emphasized his obligation as a father to protect and mentor his children, ensuring they succeed.

He said he has been trying to avoid conformation with his ex-wife until she dragged her daughter into their messy divorce case.

“To Simon Kabu fans . Jabo jabooo… I have kept quiet amidst all this and as you know I have never said anything but when you touch my child, I have an obligation as a father to protect and mentor my children. My children will always be my children, and I will ensure they all succeed,” he shared.

Simon said that no child chooses the circumstances of their birth, indirectly referencing Maureen.

Kabu also dismissed Sarah's allegations as baseless, suggesting lawyers are paid to write anything, regardless of the truth.

He also urged his estranged wife to move on.

“As you know, any lawyer is paid whether he/she writes anything. No child chooses to be born where they were born. When you leave a place. Heal and just move on. No jealousy or person will make me stop mentoring my bloodline. And my defamation case is still being built. Truth will always prevail! May God bless #thekabu,” he added.



