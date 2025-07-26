Explosive revelations!!! SHOCK as SARAH MTALII accuses her estranged husband SIMON KABU of being in a romantic relationship with his daughter, MAUREEN

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - The ongoing divorce suit between renowned businessman, Simon Kabu, and his estranged wife, Sarah Mtalii, has taken a new twist after she accused him of having a romantic relationship with Marueen Kabu, a woman he publicly claimed is his daughter.
In the court papers, Sarah sought
to enjoin Maureen Kabu in the proceedings and accused her of engaging in
adulterous relationship with her ex-husband.
“Adultery is a statutory ground
for the dissolution of marriage under the Marriage Act, and the respondent's
admitted intimate involvement with the said person directly supports and
reinforces the petitioner's claim for divorce,” she states.
According to Sarah's lawyer,
Maureen has been passing herself off as Simon's daughter.
“Maureen Wambui Kabu, alleged to
be the respondent's daughter, is now engaged in an intimate relationship with
the respondent,” she added.
She went on to claim that Maureen now
resides in her matrimonial home after she parted ways with Simon and has
benefited from property transfers previously held in joint ownership.
“It constitutes dissipation of
matrimonial property and evidence of adultery, which is further ground for
dissolution of the marriage. Kabu now resides in my matrimonial home with
Maureen Kabu, a lady he claims is his daughter born out of wedlock, but who, by
all material indications, is engaged in an intimate relationship with him. The
respondent has equally openly exhibited coziness akin to that of a husband and
wife with his alleged daughter, aged 30 years old,” she further stated.
According to the court documents, Sarah
accused Simon of transferring all their matrimonial vehicles from Bonfire
Adventures to Maureen and Adequate Safaris, the tours and Travel Company she
owns.
“The NTSA transfer search shows
that the illegal transfer was done months after I had filed for divorce. The
transfers were meant to defeat the subdivision of matrimonial property,” she
said.
Sarah also accused Maureen of
actively participating in the breakdown of her marriage through physical and emotional
abuse.
Sarah further said that throughout
her 15-year marriage, Simon never introduced her to Maureen.
“I only came to learn of her
existence in April 2022 when she eloped with the respondent to Amboseli, accompanied
by our two children,” she said, adding that there was no DNA evidence to
confirm that Maureen is Simon's biological daughter.
“Even if they were, their conduct and relationship bear the hallmarks of an incestuous union,” she concluded.
