Explosive revelations!!! SHOCK as SARAH MTALII accuses her estranged husband SIMON KABU of being in a romantic relationship with his daughter, MAUREEN







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - The ongoing divorce suit between renowned businessman, Simon Kabu, and his estranged wife, Sarah Mtalii, has taken a new twist after she accused him of having a romantic relationship with Marueen Kabu, a woman he publicly claimed is his daughter.

In the court papers, Sarah sought to enjoin Maureen Kabu in the proceedings and accused her of engaging in adulterous relationship with her ex-husband.

“Adultery is a statutory ground for the dissolution of marriage under the Marriage Act, and the respondent's admitted intimate involvement with the said person directly supports and reinforces the petitioner's claim for divorce,” she states.

According to Sarah's lawyer, Maureen has been passing herself off as Simon's daughter.

“Maureen Wambui Kabu, alleged to be the respondent's daughter, is now engaged in an intimate relationship with the respondent,” she added.

She went on to claim that Maureen now resides in her matrimonial home after she parted ways with Simon and has benefited from property transfers previously held in joint ownership.

“It constitutes dissipation of matrimonial property and evidence of adultery, which is further ground for dissolution of the marriage. Kabu now resides in my matrimonial home with Maureen Kabu, a lady he claims is his daughter born out of wedlock, but who, by all material indications, is engaged in an intimate relationship with him. The respondent has equally openly exhibited coziness akin to that of a husband and wife with his alleged daughter, aged 30 years old,” she further stated.

According to the court documents, Sarah accused Simon of transferring all their matrimonial vehicles from Bonfire Adventures to Maureen and Adequate Safaris, the tours and Travel Company she owns.

“The NTSA transfer search shows that the illegal transfer was done months after I had filed for divorce. The transfers were meant to defeat the subdivision of matrimonial property,” she said.

Sarah also accused Maureen of actively participating in the breakdown of her marriage through physical and emotional abuse.

Sarah further said that throughout her 15-year marriage, Simon never introduced her to Maureen.

“I only came to learn of her existence in April 2022 when she eloped with the respondent to Amboseli, accompanied by our two children,” she said, adding that there was no DNA evidence to confirm that Maureen is Simon's biological daughter.

“Even if they were, their conduct and relationship bear the hallmarks of an incestuous union,” she concluded.

