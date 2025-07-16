All Is Vanity! PHOTO of former powerful Nigerian President MUHAMMADU BUHARI’s simple grave sparks reactions!







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest on Tuesday at his private residence in Daura, Katsina State, in a modest ceremony.

Buhari, who led Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, passed away on Sunday at the age of 82 while receiving treatment at a London clinic.

His body, draped in Nigeria’s national colors, was flown into Katsina and buried the same day, in accordance with Islamic rites.

What has sparked conversation online, however, is the simplicity of his final resting place - a plain grave and a wooden coffin, as dictated by Islamic tradition.

Many netizens have echoed the phrase “all is vanity,” noting the stark contrast between his former position of power and his humble burial.

See the photos below.