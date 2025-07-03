SHOCKING! Kisii man lynched after killing his wife, cooking her body parts and serving their children!







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - In a chilling incident that has left Sungubo village in Kisii County reeling in horror, a 50-year-old man was burned alive after confessing to one of the most gruesome acts imaginable.

The monster killed his his wife, cooked her remains, and fed them to their children.

Stephen Onserio, known locally for his violent past, reportedly admitted to the murder when confronted by villagers.

According to Nyamache OCPD, Kipkulei Kipkemoi, Onserio had previously been arrested for killing his first wife in 2007 and was released just two years ago.

Suspicious villagers, alarmed by his wife's disappearance, confronted Onserio.

Upon searching his home, they found human body parts believed to be hers.

Shockingly, the man is also accused of impregnating one of his daughters, who is now under the care of neighbors.

Furious locals took justice into their own hands, beating Onserio before setting his body ablaze - a horrifying end to a tale of unimaginable cruelty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST