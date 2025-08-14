“I am in love with him” - Kasarani pastor GRACE MWENDE defends her affair with 22-year-old campus student as lover’s mother cries out







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Kasarani-based preacher, Pastor Grace Mwende of the Mountain of Hope Chapel, has come out to defend her controversial relationship with a 22-year-old University of Nairobi student, despite public outcry from the young man’s mother.

The distraught mother recently went public, claiming that her son had abandoned his law degree studies after moving in with the 43-year-old pastor.

She accused Pastor Mwende of luring the young man into a romantic relationship that has now caused him to abandon his studies.

However, speaking to a local blogger, Pastor Mwende insisted that their relationship is based on mutual love and respect, not manipulation.

She claimed that the campus student was the first to make the move.

“I have finally fallen deeply in love with him, and things are going well for us,” she said.

The mother says her attempts to convince her son to return to school were met with a warning to stay out of his private life.

She is now threatening to disown her son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST