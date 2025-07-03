MATIANG’I leads ‘wantam’ chants alongside GACHAGUA during rally in MUDAVADI’s backyard - RUTO should be worried (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, joined opposition leaders, including former Deputy President and DCP leader, Rigathi Gachagua, on a political tour of Western Kenya on Thursday, July 3rd.

Their first stop was Luanda, Vihiga County - home of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi - where they addressed a massive crowd.

Matiang’i, widely seen as a potential compromise opposition candidate for the 2027 presidential race, energized the crowd with the now-famous “wantam” chant.

Taking the microphone, he began with “Harambee,” prompting a thunderous response of “wantam” from the crowd.

The chant, popularized by Gachagua, has become a rallying cry signaling that President William Ruto should serve only one term.

Other key figures present included Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader, Eugene Wamalwa, and former Attorney General Justin Muturi, as the opposition intensifies efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Rigathi Gachagua says his new slogan "hi cousins" pic.twitter.com/H8MJ9sveMT — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) July 3, 2025

