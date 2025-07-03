MATIANG’I leads ‘wantam’ chants alongside GACHAGUA during rally in MUDAVADI’s backyard - RUTO should be worried (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, joined opposition leaders, including former Deputy President and DCP leader, Rigathi Gachagua, on a political tour of Western Kenya on Thursday, July 3rd.
Their first stop was Luanda, Vihiga County - home of Prime
Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi - where they addressed a massive crowd.
Matiang’i, widely seen as a potential compromise opposition
candidate for the 2027 presidential race, energized the crowd with the
now-famous “wantam” chant.
Taking the microphone, he began with “Harambee,” prompting a
thunderous response of “wantam” from the crowd.
The chant, popularized by Gachagua, has become a rallying
cry signaling that President William Ruto should serve only one term.
Other key figures present included Wiper Party leader,
Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader, Eugene Wamalwa, and former Attorney General
Justin Muturi, as the opposition intensifies efforts to consolidate support
ahead of the 2027 elections.
Rigathi Gachagua says his new slogan "hi cousins" pic.twitter.com/H8MJ9sveMT— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) July 3, 2025
