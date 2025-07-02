SHOCK in Gatundu as two teenage girls mysteriously disappear after leaving a chilling note to their mother - Read what they wrote







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A family in Gatundu is in distress after two teenage girls, both aged 15, vanished without a trace, leaving behind a handwritten note that has left their widowed mother devastated.

The girls reportedly slipped out of their home and left a note addressed to their mother.

In the letter, they urged her not to search for them, accusing her of being too harsh and claiming they were better off elsewhere.

“We are safe. Please don’t look for us. We won’t come back,” the brief but emotional note read.

The girls’ mother, who has been raising them alone since the death of her husband, was left traumatized by the incident.

She has since filed a missing persons report with the police and is working with local authorities and well-wishers to trace her daughters.

Their photos have been widely circulated on social media in the hope that someone will spot them.

Police have launched investigations and are urging anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts to come forward.