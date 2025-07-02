Tragedy as a U.S-based Kenyan man is found dead in his apartment in Seattle after failing to report to work for three days (PHOTO)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A Kenyan man living in the U.S was found dead in his apartment in Seattle, Washington, last week, three days after his reported date of death.

Evans Kibiwott Kangogo’s body was discovered on June 27th at his Northgate apartment after colleagues raised alarm when he failed to report to work for three consecutive days.

A post-mortem later confirmed that he had died on June 24th, though the cause of death has not yet been made public.

The tragic news was confirmed by Gotabgaa International, a community group that connects Kenyans living in the United States.

“Evans was found on 27th June 2025 deceased in his apartment, Northgate-Seattle (Washington), after failing to report to work for three days.”

“The Coroner’s report indicated that he died on June 24, 2025,” the group stated.

Originally from Kipkalwa Village in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kangogo was an alumnus of St. Patrick's School Iten (class of 2012) and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (class of 2016).

Gotabgaa International and his family have since launched an appeal for financial support to help repatriate his body to Kenya for burial.





The Kenyan DAILY POST