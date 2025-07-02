A disgruntled client complains as bolt driver turns up dressed in boxer shorts (PHOTO)

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A disgruntled Bolt client has taken to social media to express outrage after a driver showed up to pick her while dressed in boxer shorts.
The client, who had requested a ride via the popular
e-hailing app, was left stunned when the driver pulled up casually, looking
like he had just rolled out of bed - completely unbothered and unapologetic.
The driver not only showed up in inappropriate attire but
also had the audacity to act as if everything was normal.
A photo shared online shows the man behind the wheel wearing
a T-shirt and boxer shorts, with no attempt made to explain or justify his
appearance.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
