A disgruntled client complains as bolt driver turns up dressed in boxer shorts (PHOTO)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A disgruntled Bolt client has taken to social media to express outrage after a driver showed up to pick her while dressed in boxer shorts.

The client, who had requested a ride via the popular e-hailing app, was left stunned when the driver pulled up casually, looking like he had just rolled out of bed - completely unbothered and unapologetic.

The driver not only showed up in inappropriate attire but also had the audacity to act as if everything was normal.

A photo shared online shows the man behind the wheel wearing a T-shirt and boxer shorts, with no attempt made to explain or justify his appearance.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST