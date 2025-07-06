Defiant RUTO responds to Archbishop OLE SAPIT’s criticism over State House Church project - ‘There is already a chaplain’







Sunday, July 6, 2025 - President William Ruto has firmly defended plans to construct a church within State House, Nairobi, following sharp criticism from Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

Speaking on Sunday, July 6th, during a service marking the 35th Diocesan Anniversary at St. Mark’s College, Kigari in Embu County, Ruto said the project will proceed as planned and clarified that no public funds would be used.

“We have said the construction will go on, and not a single cent from Government coffers will be spent,” Ruto affirmed.

Archbishop Ole Sapit had earlier raised concerns over the church’s leadership and the apparent exclusion of other denominations. In response, Ruto stated that State House already had a chaplain in place, whom he found serving upon assuming office.

“I heard one Bishop ask who will head the church. There’s already a chaplain who’s been leading services - he was there before I came,” said the President.

His remarks followed a detailed statement by Digital Strategist and Head of Creative Economy at the Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi, who noted that Archbishop Ole Sapit was, by tradition and geography, the de facto State House Bishop.

Ruto also called on the church to pray for peace and unity amid political unrest and youth-led demonstrations, urging spiritual leadership against division and violence.