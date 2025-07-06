Defiant RUTO responds to Archbishop OLE SAPIT’s criticism over State House Church project - ‘There is already a chaplain’

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - President William Ruto has firmly defended plans to construct a church within State House, Nairobi, following sharp criticism from Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.
Speaking on Sunday, July 6th, during a service
marking the 35th Diocesan Anniversary at St. Mark’s College, Kigari
in Embu County, Ruto said the project will proceed as planned and clarified
that no public funds would be used.
“We have said the construction will go on, and not a single
cent from Government coffers will be spent,” Ruto affirmed.
Archbishop Ole Sapit had earlier raised concerns over the
church’s leadership and the apparent exclusion of other denominations. In
response, Ruto stated that State House already had a chaplain in place, whom he
found serving upon assuming office.
“I heard one Bishop ask who will head the church. There’s
already a chaplain who’s been leading services - he was there before I came,”
said the President.
His remarks followed a detailed statement by Digital Strategist and Head of Creative
Economy at the Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi, who noted that
Archbishop Ole Sapit was, by tradition and geography, the de facto State
House Bishop.
Ruto also called on the church to pray for peace and unity
amid political unrest and youth-led demonstrations, urging spiritual leadership
against division and violence.
