I am currently homeless and ready to die - Former TPF contestant, ALVAN LOVE, says as depression takes a toll on him







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) contestant, Alvan Love, has sparked concern online after publicly revealing the severe toll depression has taken on his life.

In a deeply emotional social media post, Alvan disclosed that he is homeless, has been struggling with depression, and feels he is at his breaking point.

"I am currently homeless and ready to die," he wrote, expressing the heavy emotional burden he has carried in silence.

The talented singer, known for his vibrant presence on the TPF stage, said he has been living in Airbnbs for the past two years after losing his home.

His household items were auctioned after he defaulted on rent payments, and he still owes several Airbnb hosts, some of whom, he says, are now threatening to expose his situation publicly.

Alvan shared that he has been abandoned by friends, business associates, and even family members, including his own parents, as he struggles with both financial ruin and mental anguish.

Read his full post below.