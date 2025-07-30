A LADY’s dark past unearthed after she turned into a church girl - The internet never forgets (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - In today’s digital age, nothing truly stays buried, especially on the internet.
This reality came crashing down on a young lady who recently
transformed her life, embraced salvation, and began living a new chapter as a
devoted churchgoer.
The lady, now known for sharing inspirational Bible verses
and posting modest photos in decent dresses, was once the very opposite of what
she now preaches.
Her rebranding to a "church girl" has earned her
admiration from many, but it also caught the attention of online sleuths who
quickly dug up her past.
An old video has resurfaced, painting a completely different
picture.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments