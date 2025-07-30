A well-endowed Akorino lady captured on camera drinking Keg at a local joint in full church attire (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A viral video showing a well-endowed young woman dressed in Akorino attire drinking Keg beer at a local joint has left netizens talking.

In the video, the woman is seen enjoying herself, a mug of keg beer in hand, while dressed in the distinctive headscarf and long dress associated with the Akorino faith.

Many online users expressed surprise at the contradiction between the woman’s appearance and her actions, with some calling it a personal choice and others accusing her of misrepresenting the Akorino faith.

“Wearing a church identity while engaging in drinking is misleading. She should at least change before entering such spaces,” wrote one user.

Watch the video below.

Akorino lady drinking Keg in full church attire pic.twitter.com/j3Yh0cGhr5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2025

