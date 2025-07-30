Alidanganywa na urembo! Man rants after being conned by beautiful KIKUYU LADY, MITCHELLE NJERI on X, shares private messages







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A man identified only as Frank has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustration after being conned by a lady he claims lured him with her beauty and a sob story.

According to Frank, the woman, identified as Mitchelle Njeri, contacted him last Friday, claiming she urgently needed a Ksh 1,000 loan to complete payments for an M-Kopa phone.

She promised to refund the money by Monday.

Moved by sympathy and convinced by her charm, Frank says he sent the amount without hesitation.

However, his kindness quickly turned into regret when his follow-up messages went unanswered, and to his shock, he later discovered that he had been blocked.

In a now-viral thread, Frank shared screenshots of their private conversation as evidence, warning other men to be cautious when dealing with online acquaintances who make financial requests under emotional pretenses.

Read the messages.





The Kenyan DAILY POST